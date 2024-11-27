UConn vs Dayton Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The Dayton Flyers (5-2) take on the UConn Huskies (4-2) at Lahaina Civic Center on November 28, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Dayton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

UConn vs. Dayton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (65.4%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's UConn-Dayton spread (UConn -7.5) or over/under (147.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

UConn vs. Dayton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Dayton has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Dayton is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record UConn racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-7-0) last season.

The Flyers performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (6-8-0) last season.

UConn vs. Dayton: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn was defeated in both of the games it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Huskies have been listed as a favorite of -310 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Dayton has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Flyers have played as a moneyline underdog of +245 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 75.6% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Dayton Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn has a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.6 points per game. It is putting up 87.3 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and is allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Alex Karaban paces UConn, recording 15 points per game (278th in the nation).

Dayton has a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.9 points per game, 118th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball.

Enoch Cheeks' team-leading 14.5 points per game rank him 314th in college basketball.

The Huskies record 35.2 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) while allowing 22.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 12.4 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 9.2 rebounds per game (ranking 32nd in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The Flyers rank 177th in the nation at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 29 their opponents average.

Cheeks leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball).

UConn ranks sixth in college basketball by averaging 113.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 51st in college basketball, allowing 81.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Flyers average 105 points per 100 possessions on offense (51st in college basketball), and concede 90.3 points per 100 possessions (202nd in college basketball).

