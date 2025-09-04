UCLA vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Saturday in college football, the UCLA Bruins are up against the UNLV Rebels.

UCLA vs UNLV Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCLA: (-142) | UNLV: (+118)

UCLA: (-142) | UNLV: (+118) Spread: UCLA: -2.5 (-118) | UNLV: +2.5 (-104)

UCLA: -2.5 (-118) | UNLV: +2.5 (-104) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

UCLA vs UNLV Betting Trends

UCLA hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

UCLA has had one game (of one) go over the total this year.

UNLV has but one win versus the spread this season.

One UNLV game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

UCLA vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (66.6%)

UCLA vs UNLV Point Spread

UNLV is the underdog by 2.5 points against UCLA. UNLV is -118 to cover the spread, and UCLA is -104.

UCLA vs UNLV Over/Under

The UCLA-UNLV game on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

UCLA vs UNLV Moneyline

UNLV is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while UCLA is a -142 favorite.

UCLA vs. UNLV Points Insights

The Bruins' average implied point total last season was 0.3 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (29.3 implied points on average compared to 29 implied points in this game).

The Rebels' average implied point total last season (33.9 points) is 7.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (26 points).

UCLA vs. UNLV Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

