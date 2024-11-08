UCLA vs New Mexico Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The UCLA Bruins (1-0) square off against the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) on November 8, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. New Mexico Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UCLA vs. New Mexico Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: New Mexico win (56.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for UCLA (-6.5) versus New Mexico on Friday. The total has been set at 150.5 points for this game.

UCLA vs. New Mexico: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

New Mexico went 23-12-0 ATS last year.

UCLA covered the spread when it was a 6.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time last year. That's more often than New Mexico covered as an underdog by 6.5 or more (never covered last season).

At home last season, the Bruins owned a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-4-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Lobos had a better winning percentage at home (.667, 10-5-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

UCLA vs. New Mexico: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA went 6-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, the Bruins had a record of 6-2 (75%).

New Mexico was an underdog seven times last season and won twice.

The Lobos played as an underdog of +198 or more twice last season and lost both games.

UCLA has a 71.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UCLA vs. New Mexico Head-to-Head Comparison

The Lobos grabbed 35.9 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

The Lobos scored 98.9 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball), while giving up 86.3 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

