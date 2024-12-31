Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will match up with the fifth-ranked passing defense of the New York Jets (192.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Hill a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Jets? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Hill vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.60

54.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

With 135.2 fantasy points in 2024 (8.5 per game), Hill is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 87th overall.

During his last three games Hill has been targeted 23 times, with 14 receptions for 170 yards and one TD, resulting in 23.0 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

Hill has compiled 368 receiving yards and three scores on 30 catches (46 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 55.4 points (11.1 per game) during that period.

The peak of Hill's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 19.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyreek Hill had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he put up just 1.3 fantasy points (1 reception, 5 yards).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this season.

The Jets have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

New York has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

New York has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

