Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will play the Green Bay Packers and their 11th-ranked passing defense (206.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.

Thinking about Hill for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Hill vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.33

65.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

Hill has produced 79.8 fantasy points in 2024 (7.3 per game), which ranks him 31st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 116 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hill has compiled 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches (18 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 25.6 (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

Hill has hauled in 25 balls (on 32 targets) for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 40.8 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during that period.

The peak of Hill's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, as he put up 19.0 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught seven passes on 12 targets for 130 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyreek Hill's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for eight yards on the day.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown catch by 14 players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

