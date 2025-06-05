Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Thursday 6/5/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Cleveland Guardians at the New York Yankees and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Guardians at Yankees

The Yankees are primed to pounce on the Guardians tonight due to a lopsided pitching matchup.

New York will send Max Fried to the bump. He comes in with a 1.92 ERA (fifth-best in MLB), 3.23 xFIP, 3.32 SIERA, and allows just 0.60 home runs per nine innings -- marks that have earned him the fourth-shortest AL Cy Young odds (+950). Fried has been particularly nails on his home field, showing a 1.69 ERA and ceding only a .237 wOBA at Yankee Stadium.

Cleveland's offense has been lackluster versus lefties, producing just a 76 wRC+ (23rd) and .275 wOBA (24th) against this handedness.

The Yankees have gone 10-2 -- and 6-0 at home -- in games started by Fried. That's in no small part thanks to the offense, one that is set up to get the better of Cleveland's Slade Cecconi.

Cecconi generated a 6.66 ERA, 4.70 xFIP, and 4.35 SIERA in 2024. The launching pad coughed up a 10.3% barrel rate, 48.4% fly-ball rate, and 1.87 home runs per nine innings in that campaign, too.

He's made three starts after beginning the season on the injured list due to an oblique strain and has allowed nine earned runs, five home runs, a 17.8% barrel rate, and a 46.7% fly-ball rate through 15 1/3 frames. New York's offense, meanwhile, shows top-three marks in ISO, SLG, wOBA, and wRC+ versus righties. That leads me to trust the Yanks to win this one with conviction.

Fried comes in with a 23.4% strikeout rate and has exceeded 5.5 Ks in 7 out of 12 starts, including 4 out of 6 home outings.

Factor in this matchup, and I am on board with Fried's strikeout prop.

The Guardians show bottom-eight marks in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers. Tonight is an exciting opportunity for Fried to pitch deep as he is coming off a tough draw against the Los Angeles Dodgers but has pitched into the seventh inning in half of his starts.

More importantly, Cleveland's active roster strikes out at a tall 24.2% rate against lefties -- good for the 12th-highest in MLB. Fried has faced four offenses that currently strike out at a 23.4% rate or higher versus southpaws, and he drilled them down for 6, 7, 8, and 11 Ks.

This bet is one of today's best MLB strikeout picks, per our Jim Sannes.

The left-handed Trent Grisham could make good on a matchup opposite a vulnerable right-hander.

Grisham produces a seismic .330 ISO and 58.0% fly-ball rate against righties, each of which are team-best marks. That'll do against Cecconi, who has surrendered a .235 ISO, 49.5% fly-ball rate, and 1.71 home runs per nine innings to lefties in his career.

The Yankees are averaging 7.2 runs in games where Grisham gets in on the RBI action, so I like how strongly this prop correlates with the first leg of this SGP.

Our MLB player projections forecast Grisham to tally 0.74 RBIs, the sixth-most on Thursday's main slate.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +483

