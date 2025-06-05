How Many Games Will the Chiefs Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Kansas City Chiefs, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Chiefs and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 5th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Chiefs 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Kansas City Chiefs - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Kansas City Chiefs - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 9.5 Wins -290 Under 9.5 Wins +240 Over 11.5 Wins +100 Under 11.5 Wins -120 Over 13.5 Wins +340 Under 13.5 Wins -430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs 2025 Win Total Prediction

With the AFC West as competitive as it's been during the Patrick Mahomes era, I understand why sportsbooks are projecting regression for this year. My model is doing the same.

I've got the Chiefs' win total at 11.1 in my model, putting me roughly in line with market, if not a bit below. That's even while bumping the Chiefs' projected passing efficiency as their offensive weapons are better than they've been entering the past two seasons.

With that said, I'm not likely to actually bet the under on 11.5 wins at -120. It'd be thin value at best, and this team has shown it can win games even while at half throttle. I'm content sitting this one out and betting individual games rather than the full-season number.

