How Many Games Will the Chargers Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Los Angeles Chargers, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Chargers and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 5th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Chargers 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Los Angeles Chargers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 7.5 Wins -280 Under 7.5 Wins +230 Over 9.5 Wins +100 Under 9.5 Wins -120 Over 11.5 Wins +290 Under 11.5 Wins -360 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers 2025 Win Total Prediction

As a fan of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, it bums me out to be below market on the Chargers entering the year. But that's how things are with my model putting them at 8.9 wins.

A lot of that comes down to the division with all four AFC West teams now getting competent quarterback play. The other aspect is some losses defensively that lead to a projection there below last year's impressive marks.

I don't think I'll wind up betting under 9.5 wins at -120 in order to avoid rooting against what is objectively a fun team. Strictly from a projection perspective, though, I can't quite get the Chargers to sit in line with last year's 11-win showing.

