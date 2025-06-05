How Many Games Will the Steelers Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Steelers and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 5th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Steelers 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Pittsburgh Steelers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 6.5 Wins -230 Under 6.5 Wins +190 Over 8.5 Wins +125 Under 8.5 Wins -150 Over 10.5 Wins +360 Under 10.5 Wins -450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers 2025 Win Total Prediction

Even with Aaron Rodgers added to the fold, I still wind up below market on the Steelers for this year.

My model has them projected to win just 7.0 games this year. Clearly, I'm the dummy because Mike Tomlin's wizardry will never allow such an atrocity. It's just hard to get overly enthusiastic -- from a projection perspective -- about a 41-year-old quarterback who hasn't had an efficient season in quite some time.

Rodgers gives the Steelers upside. If he can re-gather his old form, paired with a great defense and a quality offensive line, they can push to win even a tough division. I just don't think baseline expectations should be that high, given what we've seen out of Rodgers the past few years. Thus, I do like the value in the under even if this could look very silly by November.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.