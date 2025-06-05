How Many Games Will the Jaguars Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Jaguars and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 5th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Jaguars 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Jacksonville Jaguars - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 5.5 Wins -320 Under 5.5 Wins +260 Over 7.5 Wins -110 Under 7.5 Wins -110 Over 9.5 Wins +250 Under 9.5 Wins -310 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaguars 2025 Win Total Prediction

I've got hope for the Jaguars' offense, given the trio of Brian Thomas Jr., Trevor Lawrence, and Travis Hunter.

The defense, though, really puts a lid on any enthusiasm. That's the main reason I've got them projected for just 6.8 wins this year.

With Hunter expected to play defensively on just high-leverage downs to start, he didn't brighten their outlook a ton on that side of the ball. This was the worst pass defense in football last year, and I've got them projected around there again for 2025.

The offense gives them upside, and I still have them for the second-highest win total in the division. The baseline projection, though, does present some value in under 7.5 wins at -110.

