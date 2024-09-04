Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill will be up against the team with last year's 26th-ranked pass defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (239.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Hill worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Jaguars? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Hill vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.18

14.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 95.85

95.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.71

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill 2023 Fantasy Performance

Hill accumulated 33.5 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 215 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last year.

Hill accumulated 27.3 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders -- five catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Hill picked up 4.5 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 62 yards, on 10 targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans, Hill collected 6.1 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: four receptions, 61 yards, on five targets.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Against Jacksonville last season, seven players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jaguars allowed at least one passing touchdown to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Jacksonville allowed two or more touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Jaguars last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Jacksonville allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Jaguars last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Jacksonville last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Jaguars yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, the Jaguars allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

