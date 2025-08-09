Tyreek Hill 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2025 season, Tyreek Hill is the 12th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Miami Dolphins player was 23rd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 137.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Tyreek Hill Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Hill's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|137.2
|92
|23
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|158.1
|58
|12
Tyreek Hill 2024 Game-by-Game
Hill picked up 19.0 fantasy points -- seven catches, 130 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|19.0
|12
|7
|130
|1
|Week 2
|Bills
|3.6
|6
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|4.0
|5
|3
|40
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|4.2
|7
|4
|23
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|6.9
|10
|6
|69
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|1.3
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|7.2
|9
|6
|72
|0
Tyreek Hill vs. Other Dolphins Receivers
The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time. Here's a look at how Hill's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tyreek Hill
|123
|81
|959
|6
|18
|Jaylen Waddle
|83
|58
|744
|2
|10
|De'Von Achane
|87
|78
|592
|6
|14
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|60
|32
|497
|9
|9
