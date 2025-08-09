Tyreek Hill 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Tyreek Hill is the 12th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Miami Dolphins player was 23rd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 137.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Tyreek Hill Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Hill's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 137.2 92 23 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 158.1 58 12

Tyreek Hill 2024 Game-by-Game

Hill picked up 19.0 fantasy points -- seven catches, 130 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 19.0 12 7 130 1 Week 2 Bills 3.6 6 3 24 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 4.0 5 3 40 0 Week 4 Titans 4.2 7 4 23 0 Week 5 @Patriots 6.9 10 6 69 0 Week 7 @Colts 1.3 2 1 8 0 Week 8 Cardinals 7.2 9 6 72 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyreek Hill vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time. Here's a look at how Hill's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyreek Hill 123 81 959 6 18 Jaylen Waddle 83 58 744 2 10 De'Von Achane 87 78 592 6 14 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 60 32 497 9 9

Want more data and analysis on Tyreek Hill? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.