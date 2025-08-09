FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Tyreek Hill 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tyreek Hill 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Tyreek Hill is the 12th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Miami Dolphins player was 23rd among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 137.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Tyreek Hill Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Hill's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points137.29223
2025 Projected Fantasy Points158.15812

Tyreek Hill 2024 Game-by-Game

Hill picked up 19.0 fantasy points -- seven catches, 130 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Jaguars19.01271301
Week 2Bills3.663240
Week 3@Seahawks4.053400
Week 4Titans4.274230
Week 5@Patriots6.9106690
Week 7@Colts1.32180
Week 8Cardinals7.296720

Tyreek Hill vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.1% of the time. Here's a look at how Hill's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tyreek Hill12381959618
Jaylen Waddle8358744210
De'Von Achane8778592614
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine603249799

Want more data and analysis on Tyreek Hill? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

