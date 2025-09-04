Toledo vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Toledo Rockets taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Toledo vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-275) | Western Kentucky: (+220)

Toledo: (-275) | Western Kentucky: (+220) Spread: Toledo: -7.5 (-105) | Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-115)

Toledo: -7.5 (-105) | Western Kentucky: +7.5 (-115) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Toledo has covered the spread in every game this season.

Western Kentucky has won twice against the spread this year.

A pair of Western Kentucky two games in 2025 have hit the over.

Toledo vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (76.9%)

Toledo vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Western Kentucky is the underdog by 7.5 points against Toledo. Western Kentucky is -105 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -115.

Toledo vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

Toledo versus Western Kentucky, on Sept. 6, has an over/under of 59.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Toledo vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Toledo vs. Western Kentucky reveal Toledo as the favorite (-275) and Western Kentucky as the underdog (+220).

Toledo vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

The Rockets had an average implied point total of 29.9 last season, which is 4.1 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (34).

The average implied point total last season for the Hilltoppers (33.5) is 7.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (26).

Toledo vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Stadium: Glass Bowl

