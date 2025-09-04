Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 4

Will Shohei Ohtani or Will Smith hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 4, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 46 HR in 136 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 46 HR in 136 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Cam Devanney (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Dennis Santana (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 133 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 133 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 116 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 116 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Everson Pereira (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 132 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 88 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 88 games Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 94 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Salvador Pérez (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 137 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 137 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 137 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 137 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 129 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 129 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 135 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Chris Taylor (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 135 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 135 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 114 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 114 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games) Niko Kavadas (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 129 games (has homered in 28.7% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 129 games (has homered in 28.7% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 57 games (has homered in 29.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 57 games (has homered in 29.8% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 107 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 117 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 129 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 129 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 129 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 135 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 135 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 132 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 122 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 134 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Ramón Urías (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 117 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 106 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 106 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 49 games (has homered in 32.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 49 games (has homered in 32.7% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) James Outman (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

