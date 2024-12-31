Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is looking at a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (223.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Lockett worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Lockett this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Lockett vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.39

24.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

With 69.2 fantasy points in 2024 (4.3 per game), Lockett is the 71st-ranked player at the WR position and 209th among all players.

In his last three games, Lockett has hauled in six balls (on seven targets) for 61 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 6.1 fantasy points (2.0 per game).

Lockett has been targeted 11 times, with nine receptions for 77 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 7.7 fantasy points (1.5 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Lockett's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he caught four balls on eight targets for 65 yards with one touchdown, good for 12.5 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed eight players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Lockett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.