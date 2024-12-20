Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett will take on the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (244.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With Lockett's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Lockett vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.54

24.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

With 65.3 fantasy points this season (4.7 per game), Lockett is the 65th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 192nd among all players.

During his last three games Lockett has been targeted five times, with four receptions for 38 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 3.8 fantasy points (1.3 per game) during that period.

Lockett has accumulated 7.7 total fantasy points (1.5 per game) in his last five games, reeling in eight balls (on 11 targets) for 77 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Lockett's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 12.5 fantasy points.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Minnesota this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD against the Vikings this year.

