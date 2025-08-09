Tyler Lockett 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyler Lockett -- the Tennessee Titans wide receiver -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.
Tyler Lockett Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Lockett's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|72.0
|212
|71
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|110.7
|116
|42
Tyler Lockett 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Lockett finished with 12.5 fantasy points -- four receptions, 65 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|7.7
|7
|6
|77
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1.5
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 3
|Dolphins
|4.6
|8
|5
|46
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|6.1
|9
|5
|61
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|7.5
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|12.5
|8
|4
|65
|1
|Week 7
|@Falcons
|4.5
|6
|4
|45
|0
Tyler Lockett vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Lockett's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tyler Lockett
|74
|49
|600
|2
|9
|Calvin Ridley
|120
|64
|1017
|4
|7
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|70
|52
|479
|2
|5
|Van Jefferson
|40
|24
|276
|2
|8
