Tyler Lockett 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Lockett -- the Tennessee Titans wide receiver -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Tyler Lockett Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Lockett's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 72.0 212 71 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 110.7 116 42

Tyler Lockett 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Lockett finished with 12.5 fantasy points -- four receptions, 65 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 7.7 7 6 77 0 Week 2 @Patriots 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 3 Dolphins 4.6 8 5 46 0 Week 4 @Lions 6.1 9 5 61 0 Week 5 Giants 7.5 6 4 75 0 Week 6 49ers 12.5 8 4 65 1 Week 7 @Falcons 4.5 6 4 45 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyler Lockett vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Lockett's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyler Lockett 74 49 600 2 9 Calvin Ridley 120 64 1017 4 7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 70 52 479 2 5 Van Jefferson 40 24 276 2 8

