NFL

Tyler Lockett 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tyler Lockett 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Lockett -- the Tennessee Titans wide receiver -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Tyler Lockett Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Lockett's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points72.021271
2025 Projected Fantasy Points110.711642

Tyler Lockett 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Lockett finished with 12.5 fantasy points -- four receptions, 65 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Broncos7.776770
Week 2@Patriots1.522150
Week 3Dolphins4.685460
Week 4@Lions6.195610
Week 5Giants7.564750
Week 649ers12.584651
Week 7@Falcons4.564450

Tyler Lockett vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans threw the ball on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Lockett's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tyler Lockett744960029
Calvin Ridley12064101747
Chigoziem Okonkwo705247925
Van Jefferson402427628

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Lockett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

