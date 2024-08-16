Tyler Lockett 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks picked up 7.7 fantasy points last week, after being the 51st-ranked wide receiver in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Tyler Lockett Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Lockett's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 123.4 121 34 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 105.2 133 51

Tyler Lockett 2023 Game-by-Game

Lockett accumulated 17.9 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 59 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 7.7 7 6 77 0

Tyler Lockett vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Lockett's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyler Lockett 122 79 894 5 12 D.K. Metcalf 119 66 1114 8 23 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 93 63 628 4 10 Noah Fant 43 32 414 0 2

