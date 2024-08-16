menu item
NFL

Tyler Lockett 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tyler Lockett 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks picked up 7.7 fantasy points last week, after being the 51st-ranked wide receiver in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Tyler Lockett Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Lockett's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points123.412134
2024 Projected Fantasy Points105.213351

Tyler Lockett 2023 Game-by-Game

Lockett accumulated 17.9 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 59 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Broncos7.776770

Tyler Lockett vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Lockett's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tyler Lockett12279894512
D.K. Metcalf119661114823
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9363628410
Noah Fant433241402

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Lockett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

