Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots, who have the second-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (76 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Allgeier worth considering for his upcoming game against the Patriots? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Allgeier this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tyler Allgeier Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.26

37.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

0.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.04

2.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Allgeier is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player (150th overall), putting up 46.7 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Allgeier has totaled 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) as he's run for 52 yards and scored two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Allgeier has delivered 30.3 total fantasy points (6.1 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 35 times for 107 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 16 yards on four receptions (five targets).

The high point of Allgeier's fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he collected 14.0 fantasy points with 76 rushing yards and one TD on 16 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in one ball (on one target) for four yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, running one time for four yards, with one reception for zero yards as a receiver (0.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

New England has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New England this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.