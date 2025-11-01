4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 11/1/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets

With Anthony Edwards (hamstring) still sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves, I'm not sure why Jaden McDaniels' line for made threes is so low.

His points prop is 17.5, and 29.2% of McDaniels' shots (nearly a third) come from deep. He tried six triples on Thursday, but I'm guessing oddsmakers are expecting extreme regression from making four of them. We just need a pair at this line, though.

The Charlotte Hornets are a pretty decent matchup for treys, too. They've let up the 12th-most attempts per game in the league (38.3), and small forwards have made the 9th-most per game (3.4) to this point.

McDaniels' shot total (19) and usage rate (24.0%) trailed only Julius Randle in the first game of this Edwards-less era. One look at their lineup tells us McDaniels should still see a huge boost in shots against this evening.

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards

Total Points Over Nov 1 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I did not expect to play the Orlando Magic's over in totals in the 230s often this season, but a top-five defensive rating (DRTG) each of the last two years hasn't translated to 2025-26.

As it stands, Orlando is 23rd in defensive rating (117.3 DRTG). One of the seven teams worse than them -- definitely as expected -- is the Washington Wizards (120.1 DRTG). Due to their pace, Washington is currently allowing the most opposing PPG in the NBA (129.0).

The question mark here, in terms of scoring, is actually a Magic squad that, while ranking 22nd in offensive rating (112.0 ORTG), has topped 123 points in three of their five contests. Orlando's pace (102.6) is 10th fastest in the NBA.

Name brand aside, these are two of the fastest, defensively care-free squads in the league. I like a high-scoring affair powered by a 2-4 Magic squad trying to regain momentum in the East.

Desmond Bane can help them get there.

If Bane was knocking down shots we've seen him make several times when in Memphis, Orlando's offensive woes might be gone. The guard has opened the year with a 51.5% true-shooting percentage (TS%), which was 60.0% a year ago for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Because Franz Wagner (62.2 TS%) has been hyper-efficient as a scorer, it might surprise you to learn Bane is still second on his new club in usage rate (23.0%). He's also averaged 6.2 potential assists per game yet converted only 3.5 actual assists per game. His implied total in this market (3.0) is simply too low.

Washington is allowing the 12th-most points per game to opposing two guards (23.0), so I think Bane can break 20 points for the third time this season while adding a few helpers along the way.

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons

Away Team Total Points Under Nov 2 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a weird matchup right down to the tip-off schedule. It's a 10:10 PM local tip in Motown for the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

I'll be sleepy, and perhaps the shooters will be, too. Even as these teams are constructed now, I'm not sure the Mavs should have a team total encroaching 110 points.

Dallas has the worst ORTG in the league (103.5) that likely won't improve without Anthony Davis (calf). Meanwhile, Detroit has the league's 10th-best DRTG (112.0) and operates at just the 14th-highest pace (101.9).

Without Davis since the Luka Doncic deal, the Mavericks have an ugly 121.5 DRTG in games Davis hasn't played. It's plausible Cooper Flagg rectifies some of that issue to keep the Pistons' bottom-10 offense (113.0 ORTG) quiet, but Flagg's own recent offensive struggles won't help Big D put the ball in the hoop.

