5 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Saturday 11/1/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks seem like fish food for people who just blindly fade betting splits. Plus money on the Colorado Avalanche to win by multiple goals -- even on a back-to-back -- is insane.

San Jose has covered three straight pucklines, and Macklin Celebrini has been plenty involved. This team hasn't actually turned a corner, though. Their 44.8 expected-goals-for rate (xGF%) is 30th in the NHL. Colorado (58.1 xGF%) has been the best team between the creases in hockey.

Plus, the Avs are no longer at the mercy of an inexperienced backup goaltender. It'll be Mackenzie Blackwood, last year's primary starter, in relief of Scott Wedgewood after yesterday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

This is best versus nearly worst in hockey, and the puckline has a plus sign? Good luck sweating Alex Nedeljkovic's bottom-12 goals saved above expectation per 60 minutes (-0.58 GSAx/60) against this high-octane offense for a few hours.

Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres

This is a tough spot for the Washington Capitals.

They're on a back-to-back, and they lost ostensibly their lead center, Pierre-Luc Dubois, to an ugly lower-body injury on Friday. It'd be a stunner if he was able to play against the Buffalo Sabres.

Washington seemed to feel the effects of that with just one marker yesterday against the worst defense in the NHL via expected goals (xG) -- the New York Islanders. Buffalo isn't a defensive stalwart (3.52 xG allowed per 60), but they've been better than the Isles.

Meanwhile, the Sabres' offense has been humming. They're 11th in xG per 60 minutes (3.35) and have scored at least three goals in five straight games.

Even at a goaltending deficit with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (-1.46 GSAx/60), the rest advantage should help the Sabres, and they've been great at home. They've collected points in five of seven games at KeyBank Center.

Alex Tuch might be able to help them get there.

Tuch has one responsibility from the team's second forward line and second powerplay unit. It's bombs away. He's third overall on the team in shot attempts (54), amassing 2.55 shots on goal to this stage.

He's likely been unlucky to score on just every 7.00 shots in 2025-26; the winger managed a goal every 5.44 shots on goal a year ago.

Washington's defense is 14th in xG (3.09) allowed per 60 minutes, so this is a fairly neutral scoring matchup, as well. The Sabres' 3.5-goal team total could run through him and Tage Thompson.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections expect a team-best 0.51 median goals from Tuch in this matchup, implying closer to +150 odds for one.

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues don't have many sources of offense, which is why they're one of few that would have an implied total south of 3.5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

However, Dylan Holloway is one the few who can help. The winger is third on the team in shot attempts per 60 minutes (15.2).

This is a great matchup to find the plus side of that average. Columbus is allowing the sixth-most Corsi (63.2) and very most shots on goal (32.6) per game to their opponents.

At our projections' forecast of Holloway's SOG total (2.54), we'd have him around +114 for three-plus recorded shots. The floor of this prop seems quite high when St. Louis is a +124 underdog thanks to their struggles in the crease and might be chasing late.

New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken

Two of the best defenses in the NHL will square off in Emerald City. I'll take the under.

It wouldn't be the first under for the Seattle Kraken at home this year; three of their four home tilts have ended that way -- all at 5.5-goal totals. The New York Rangers can play their part in another.

As of now, Seattle leads the NHL in xG allowed per 60 minutes (2.48). The Rags (2.79) are fifth-lowest. Two of the best netminders will also man these creases on equal rest. Igor Shesterkin (0.45 GSAx/60) has done his part for years, and Joey Daccord (0.01 GSAx/60) hasn't hurt the cause in his third season as the Kraken's goalie.

These are both top-three squads in limiting high-danger chances per 60 minutes, too. They're the gold standard of defensive hockey, which is why you see this small total with juice toward the under.

