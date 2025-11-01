Lightning vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

NHL action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Utah Mammoth.

Lightning vs Mammoth Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (8-3)

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-118) Mammoth (-102) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (58.1%)

Lightning vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -250.

Lightning vs Mammoth Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Mammoth on Nov. 2, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Lightning vs Mammoth Moneyline

The Lightning vs Mammoth moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -118 favorite, while Utah is a -102 underdog at home.

