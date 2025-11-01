NHL
Lightning vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2
NHL action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Utah Mammoth.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Mammoth Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (8-3)
- Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: NHL Network
Lightning vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-118)
|Mammoth (-102)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (58.1%)
Lightning vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -250.
Lightning vs Mammoth Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Mammoth on Nov. 2, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Lightning vs Mammoth Moneyline
- The Lightning vs Mammoth moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -118 favorite, while Utah is a -102 underdog at home.