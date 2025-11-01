FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Lightning vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Utah Mammoth.

Lightning vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2) vs. Utah Mammoth (8-3)
  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-118)Mammoth (-102)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (58.1%)

Lightning vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -250.

Lightning vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Mammoth on Nov. 2, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Lightning vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • The Lightning vs Mammoth moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -118 favorite, while Utah is a -102 underdog at home.

