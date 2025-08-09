FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Tyler Allgeier 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Allgeier -- the Atlanta Falcons running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points93.216038
2025 Projected Fantasy Points59.218661

Tyler Allgeier 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Allgeier finished with 18.8 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Steelers2.13210-0021
Week 2@Eagles6.5953011065
Week 3Chiefs3.27320-0032
Week 4Saints8.0860022080
Week 5Buccaneers2.5612033025
Week 6@Panthers18.8181051110108
Week 7Seahawks4.5536011045

Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons threw the ball on 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Allgeier's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyler Allgeier1376443234.7
Bijan Robinson3041,45614594.8
Ray-Ray McCloud1079017.9
Michael Penix Jr.711121.6

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

