Tyler Allgeier 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Allgeier -- the Atlanta Falcons running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 93.2 160 38 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 59.2 186 61

Tyler Allgeier 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Allgeier finished with 18.8 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Steelers 2.1 3 21 0 - 0 0 21 Week 2 @Eagles 6.5 9 53 0 1 1 0 65 Week 3 Chiefs 3.2 7 32 0 - 0 0 32 Week 4 Saints 8.0 8 60 0 2 2 0 80 Week 5 Buccaneers 2.5 6 12 0 3 3 0 25 Week 6 @Panthers 18.8 18 105 1 1 1 0 108 Week 7 Seahawks 4.5 5 36 0 1 1 0 45 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Falcons Rushers

The Falcons threw the ball on 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Allgeier's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyler Allgeier 137 644 3 23 4.7 Bijan Robinson 304 1,456 14 59 4.8 Ray-Ray McCloud 10 79 0 1 7.9 Michael Penix Jr. 7 11 1 2 1.6

