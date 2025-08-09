Tyjae Spears 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyjae Spears is the 40th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 83.6 fantasy points a year ago (44th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tennessee Titans player, scroll down.
Tyjae Spears Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Spears' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|83.6
|181
|44
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|107.4
|119
|39
Tyjae Spears 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Bears
|3.2
|4
|21
|0
|4
|4
|0
|32
|Week 2
|Jets
|3.1
|6
|20
|0
|2
|2
|0
|31
|Week 3
|Packers
|6.1
|2
|7
|0
|4
|4
|0
|61
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|9.9
|15
|39
|1
|2
|2
|0
|39
|Week 6
|Colts
|2.7
|6
|27
|0
|-
|0
|0
|27
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|5.1
|7
|47
|0
|3
|3
|0
|51
|Week 11
|Vikings
|0.8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|8
Tyjae Spears vs. Other Titans Rushers
The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Spears' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tyjae Spears
|84
|312
|4
|11
|3.7
|Tony Pollard
|260
|1,079
|5
|32
|4.2
|Will Levis
|45
|183
|0
|7
|4.1
|Julius Chestnut
|22
|102
|0
|4
|4.6
