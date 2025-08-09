FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Tyjae Spears 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tyjae Spears 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyjae Spears is the 40th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 83.6 fantasy points a year ago (44th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tennessee Titans player, scroll down.

Tyjae Spears Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Spears' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points83.618144
2025 Projected Fantasy Points107.411939

Tyjae Spears 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Bears3.2421044032
Week 2Jets3.1620022031
Week 3Packers6.127044061
Week 4@Dolphins9.91539122039
Week 6Colts2.76270-0027
Week 10@Chargers5.1747033051
Week 11Vikings0.83003208

Tyjae Spears vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Spears' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyjae Spears843124113.7
Tony Pollard2601,0795324.2
Will Levis45183074.1
Julius Chestnut22102044.6

Want more data and analysis on Tyjae Spears? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

