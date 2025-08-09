Tyjae Spears 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyjae Spears is the 40th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 83.6 fantasy points a year ago (44th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tennessee Titans player, scroll down.

Tyjae Spears Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Spears' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 83.6 181 44 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 107.4 119 39

Tyjae Spears 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 15 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Bears 3.2 4 21 0 4 4 0 32 Week 2 Jets 3.1 6 20 0 2 2 0 31 Week 3 Packers 6.1 2 7 0 4 4 0 61 Week 4 @Dolphins 9.9 15 39 1 2 2 0 39 Week 6 Colts 2.7 6 27 0 - 0 0 27 Week 10 @Chargers 5.1 7 47 0 3 3 0 51 Week 11 Vikings 0.8 3 0 0 3 2 0 8 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tyjae Spears vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Spears' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyjae Spears 84 312 4 11 3.7 Tony Pollard 260 1,079 5 32 4.2 Will Levis 45 183 0 7 4.1 Julius Chestnut 22 102 0 4 4.6

