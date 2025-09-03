Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (62-76) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-88)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-166) | CHW: (+140)

MIN: (-166) | CHW: (+140) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)

MIN: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-4, 5.06 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 3-2, 5.20 ERA

The probable starters are Zebby Matthews (4-4) for the Twins and Yoendrys Gomez (3-2) for the White Sox. Matthews' team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Matthews' team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Gomez's four starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in four of Gomez's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (68.4%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-White Sox, Minnesota is the favorite at -166, and Chicago is +140 playing on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The White Sox are -144 to cover, and the Twins are +120.

The over/under for Twins-White Sox on Sept. 3 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 39, or 49.4%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 12-7 when favored by -166 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 65-68-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 35.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (47-84).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Chicago has a 22-51 record (winning only 30.1% of its games).

In the 134 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-64-8).

The White Sox have put together a 75-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (110) this season while batting .272 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .553.

Among qualifying batters, he is 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Larnach brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .529 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Brooks Lee has collected 101 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Lee brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a walk and an RBI.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .258 with 47 walks and 46 runs scored.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Lenyn Sosa's 118 hits and .436 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is batting .253 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 38 walks.

Mike Tauchman is hitting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

