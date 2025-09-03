Brewers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Brewers vs Phillies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (85-54) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-58)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-PH

Brewers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-116) | PHI: (-102)

MIL: (-116) | PHI: (-102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-196) | PHI: -1.5 (+162)

MIL: +1.5 (-196) | PHI: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 10-5, 3.69 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-7, 6.47 ERA

The Brewers will look to Jose Quintana (10-5) versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (3-7). Quintana's team is 13-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Quintana's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Phillies have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Nola starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.8%)

Brewers vs Phillies Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -102 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Phillies are +162 to cover, while the Brewers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Phillies Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Brewers-Phillies on Sept. 3, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 45 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 136 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 77-59-0 against the spread in their 136 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have won nine of the 22 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.9%).

Philadelphia has gone 9-10 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (47.4%).

The Phillies have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-72-7).

The Phillies have a 66-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 75 walks while batting .260. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .412.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Contreras has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .268 with 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Brice Turang has hit 17 homers with a team-high .442 SLG this season.

Turang enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a triple, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (129) this season while batting .282 with 53 extra-base hits.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-best OBP (.366), while leading the Phillies in hits (126). He's batting .245 and slugging.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Trea Turner's .453 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is sixth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Bryce Harper is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 walks.

Bryson Stott is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 46 walks.

Brewers vs Phillies Head to Head

9/1/2025: 10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/1/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

