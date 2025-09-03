Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (77-61) vs. Houston Astros (76-63)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, SCHN, and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

NYY: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | HOU: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | HOU: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.30 ERA vs Jason Alexander (Astros) - 4-1, 4.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (8-6) for the Yankees and Jason Alexander (4-1) for the Astros. Warren and his team are 12-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team has a record of 15-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Alexander's eight starts that had a set spread. The Astros won each of Alexander's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.1%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Yankees are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +116 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -140.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

Yankees versus Astros on Sept. 3 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 68 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 63 of 104 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 66 of 136 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 63-73-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 26 of the 45 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (57.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Houston has a record of 16-12 (57.1%).

The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-72-4 record against the over/under.

The Astros have collected a 68-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 151 hits and an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .671. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, two home runs, six walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .279 with 23 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is 27th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bellinger enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Trent Grisham has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .243 with a .342 OBP and 70 RBI for New York this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a .456 slugging percentage, which paces the Astros. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jeremy Pena's 130 hits and .365 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .473.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is fifth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz has 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .253.

Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks while batting .235.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

9/2/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2024: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!