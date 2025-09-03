Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Athletics.

Cardinals vs Athletics Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (69-71) vs. Athletics (64-76)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-CA

Cardinals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | OAK: (-102)

STL: (-116) | OAK: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160)

STL: +1.5 (-194) | OAK: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-11, 4.32 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-9, 4.17 ERA

The Cardinals will look to Matthew Liberatore (6-11) against the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (10-9). Liberatore and his team are 12-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Liberatore's team has a record of 4-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 14-12-0 ATS record in Springs' 26 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 17 of Springs' starts this season, and they went 11-6 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.2%)

Cardinals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Athletics moneyline has the Cardinals as a -116 favorite, while the Athletics are a -102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Athletics Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Sacramento is +160 to cover the spread.

Cardinals vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Athletics game on Sept. 3, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 27 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 134 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals are 68-66-0 against the spread in their 134 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 44.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (46-58).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 41-57 (41.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-63-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 73-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras is batting .249 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .335 while slugging .441.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 98th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Masyn Winn has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifiers, he is 88th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .244 with a .389 slugging percentage and 44 RBI this year.

Nootbaar takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double and a triple.

Ivan Herrera has been key for St. Louis with 88 hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

Herrera has safely hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .303 with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a slugging percentage of .492, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while batting .271. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .309 with 24 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 54 walks.

Shea Langeliers' 106 hits pace his team.

Cardinals vs Athletics Head to Head

9/2/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/17/2024: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/15/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/16/2023: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

