Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (70-69) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-100)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-215) | COL: (+180)

SF: (-215) | COL: (+180) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-150) | COL: +1.5 (+125)

SF: -1.5 (-150) | COL: +1.5 (+125) Total: 11 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 10-6, 3.18 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-12, 6.14 ERA

The probable starters are Robbie Ray (10-6) for the Giants and German Marquez (3-12) for the Rockies. When Ray starts, his team is 17-10-0 against the spread this season. Ray's team has a record of 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Marquez starts, the Rockies are 7-13-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 5-13 record in Marquez's 18 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (59.8%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Giants, Colorado is the underdog at +180, and San Francisco is -215 playing on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-150 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +125 to cover.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Giants-Rockies on Sept. 3, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 44, or 53%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 65 of 138 chances this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 63-75-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 35 of the 131 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (26.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, Colorado has a record of 14-55 (20.3%).

The Rockies have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-73-4).

The Rockies have a 56-79-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 137 hits and an OBP of .381 this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 65th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Lee has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three walks and an RBI.

Willy Adames is batting .230 with a .427 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Ramos brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a walk and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-high slugging percentage (.523) while leading the Rockies in hits (126). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Jordan Beck a has .331 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .247 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2025: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/11/2025: 10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!