Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3
Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Angels Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (70-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (65-73)
- Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and FDSW
Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-184) | LAA: (+154)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 2-1, 2.67 ERA vs Caden Dana (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Caden Dana. Bergert's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bergert's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Dana's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.
Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (61.5%)
Royals vs Angels Moneyline
- The Royals vs Angels moneyline has Kansas City as a -184 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +154 underdog on the road.
Royals vs Angels Spread
- The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Royals are +112 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -134.
Royals vs Angels Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Angels on Sept. 3, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
Royals vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Royals have won in 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Kansas City has not lost in nine games when named as a moneyline favorite of -184 or better.
- Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 58 of 136 chances this season.
- In 136 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 69-67-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have gone 47-56 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.
- The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-59-5 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have a 74-62-0 record against the spread this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 159 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .354.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 18th in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .296 with 52 walks and 65 runs scored. He's slugging .472.
- He is 12th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.321/.465.
- Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 121 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .438.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .228. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 144th, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Zach Neto leads his team with a .486 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- He is 68th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Jo Adell is leading the Angels with 108 hits.
- Mike Trout paces his team with a .361 on-base percentage.
Royals vs Angels Head to Head
- 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/9/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/18/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/17/2023: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
