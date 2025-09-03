Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (70-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (65-73)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSW

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-184) | LAA: (+154)

KC: (-184) | LAA: (+154) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

KC: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 2-1, 2.67 ERA vs Caden Dana (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Caden Dana. Bergert's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bergert's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Dana's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (61.5%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

The Royals vs Angels moneyline has Kansas City as a -184 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +154 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Royals are +112 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -134.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Angels on Sept. 3, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has not lost in nine games when named as a moneyline favorite of -184 or better.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 58 of 136 chances this season.

In 136 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 69-67-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 47-56 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-59-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 74-62-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 159 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .296 with 52 walks and 65 runs scored. He's slugging .472.

He is 12th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.321/.465.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 121 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .228. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 144th, his on-base percentage is 100th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Zach Neto leads his team with a .486 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 68th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jo Adell is leading the Angels with 108 hits.

Mike Trout paces his team with a .361 on-base percentage.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/17/2023: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

