Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (26-27) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-26)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Twins.TV

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-1, 1.38 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 3-1, 4.27 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Zebby Matthews (1-1, 1.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Anthony Kay (3-1, 4.27 ERA). Matthews has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Matthews' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Kay starts, the White Sox are 5-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 4-3 record in Kay's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.9%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Twins, Chicago is the underdog at -104, and Minnesota is -112 playing on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The White Sox are -178 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +146.

Twins versus White Sox, on May 25, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 29-23-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 21-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a 20-22 record (winning 47.6% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 50 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-21-0).

The White Sox have put together a 29-21-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 49 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .578, both of which are tops among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 65th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Buxton will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Brooks Lee has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lee has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Austin Martin leads Minnesota in OBP (.406) this season, fueled by 41 hits.

Martin takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .217 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Luke Keaschall has one home run, 18 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated an on-base percentage of .376, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .244 and slugging .500.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Vargas enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami's 43 hits and .376 OBP both lead his team. He has a batting average of .235 while slugging .530.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 111th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .219 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .375 to lead his team.

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