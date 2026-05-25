Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (30-20) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-22)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Cardinals.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-220) | STL: (+184)

MIL: (-220) | STL: (+184) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126)

MIL: -1.5 (+105) | STL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 4-2, 1.89 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-3, 2.40 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob Misiorowski (4-2) for the Brewers and Michael McGreevy (3-3) for the Cardinals. Misiorowski and his team have a record of 6-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When McGreevy starts, the Cardinals have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 5-3 record in McGreevy's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60.4%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -220 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +105 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -126.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Cardinals on May 25 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 18, or 62.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -220.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 50 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 30-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 58.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-17).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Cardinals have played in 50 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-24-4).

The Cardinals have a 30-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.413) and total hits (51) this season. He's batting .291 batting average while slugging .486.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras has hit four homers this season while driving in 30 runs. He's batting .298 this season and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Contreras has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jake Bauers has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 35 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .298.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has a team-best slugging percentage (.594) while leading the Cardinals in hits (58). He's batting .302 and with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .294 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has an on-base percentage of .393, a team-best for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .237 with five doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/6/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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