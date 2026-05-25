Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (34-16) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-29)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Rays.TV

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

TB: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 5-2, 2.82 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 2-6, 4.13 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (5-2) for the Rays and Kyle Bradish (2-6) for the Orioles. When McClanahan starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. McClanahan and his team have won each of the seven games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 3-7-0 record against the spread in Bradish's starts. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Bradish starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.6%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Rays are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +136 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -164.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Orioles contest on May 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 20 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 31-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles are 7-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.8% of those games).

Baltimore has a record of 6-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (42.9%).

The Orioles have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-21-1).

The Orioles have covered 44.2% of their games this season, going 23-29-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is hitting .268 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 24th in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (57) this season. He's batting .315.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Aranda has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .285 with a .317 OBP and 12 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 44 hits, a team-best for the Orioles. He's batting .224 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Taylor Ward has a .408 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .370.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 119th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has put up a slugging percentage of .438, a team-best for the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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