Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 25

Monday's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and RAYS

MASN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Shane McClanahan

Kyle Bradish vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Orioles (23-30), Rays (34-16)

Orioles (23-30), Rays (34-16) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.61%

52.61% Orioles Win Probability: 47.39%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Ben Brown

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Ben Brown Records: Pirates (27-26), Cubs (29-24)

Pirates (27-26), Cubs (29-24) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 52.29%

52.29% Pirates Win Probability: 47.71%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT

CHSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Zebby Matthews

Anthony Kay vs. Zebby Matthews Records: White Sox (26-26), Twins (26-27)

White Sox (26-26), Twins (26-27) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.93%

56.93% White Sox Win Probability: 43.07%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CARD

BREW and CARD Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Michael McGreevy

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Brewers (30-20), Cardinals (29-22)

Brewers (30-20), Cardinals (29-22) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.37%

60.37% Cardinals Win Probability: 39.63%

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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: vs. Will Warren

vs. Will Warren Records: Royals (22-31), Yankees (31-22)

Royals (22-31), Yankees (31-22) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 67.83%

67.83% Royals Win Probability: 32.17%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CINR

SNY and CINR Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Nick Lodolo

Nolan McLean vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Mets (22-31), Reds (27-25)

Mets (22-31), Reds (27-25) Mets Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Reds Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 62.12%

62.12% Reds Win Probability: 37.88%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:05 p.m. ET

5:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID

NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Merrill Kelly

Landen Roupp vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Giants (22-31), Diamondbacks (28-24)

Giants (22-31), Diamondbacks (28-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.86%

55.86% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.14%

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Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NATS

CLEG and NATS Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Zack Littell

Tanner Bibee vs. Zack Littell Records: Guardians (32-23), Nationals (27-27)

Guardians (32-23), Nationals (27-27) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 60.60%

60.60% Nationals Win Probability: 39.40%

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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH

SDPA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Jesús Luzardo

Griffin Canning vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Padres (31-21), Phillies (26-27)

Padres (31-21), Phillies (26-27) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Padres Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.86%

54.86% Padres Win Probability: 45.14%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Tatsuya Imai

Kumar Rocker vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Rangers (24-27), Astros (23-31)

Rangers (24-27), Astros (23-31) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Astros Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.97%

59.97% Astros Win Probability: 40.03%

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Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and MIAM

SN1 and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Janson Junk

Trey Yesavage vs. Janson Junk Records: Blue Jays (25-28), Marlins (25-29)

Blue Jays (25-28), Marlins (25-29) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.40%

52.40% Marlins Win Probability: 47.60%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Kyle Freeland

Emmet Sheehan vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Dodgers (33-20), Rockies (20-34)

Dodgers (33-20), Rockies (20-34) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300

-300 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 74.36%

74.36% Rockies Win Probability: 25.64%

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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM

NBCS-CA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Luis Castillo

Aaron Civale vs. Luis Castillo Records: Athletics (27-26), Mariners (25-29)

Athletics (27-26), Mariners (25-29) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.25%

50.25% Mariners Win Probability: 49.75%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.