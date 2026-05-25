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MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 25

Monday's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Shane McClanahan
  • Records: Orioles (23-30), Rays (34-16)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 52.61%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 47.39%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Ben Brown
  • Records: Pirates (27-26), Cubs (29-24)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 52.29%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 47.71%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Zebby Matthews
  • Records: White Sox (26-26), Twins (26-27)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 56.93%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 43.07%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Brewers (30-20), Cardinals (29-22)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -220
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.37%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 39.63%

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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Will Warren
  • Records: Royals (22-31), Yankees (31-22)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 67.83%
  • Royals Win Probability: 32.17%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Mets (22-31), Reds (27-25)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 62.12%
  • Reds Win Probability: 37.88%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 5:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Giants (22-31), Diamondbacks (28-24)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 55.86%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.14%

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Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Guardians (32-23), Nationals (27-27)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 60.60%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 39.40%

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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Padres (31-21), Phillies (26-27)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 54.86%
  • Padres Win Probability: 45.14%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Tatsuya Imai
  • Records: Rangers (24-27), Astros (23-31)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 59.97%
  • Astros Win Probability: 40.03%

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Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Janson Junk
  • Records: Blue Jays (25-28), Marlins (25-29)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.40%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.60%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Dodgers (33-20), Rockies (20-34)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +245

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 74.36%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 25.64%

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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Luis Castillo
  • Records: Athletics (27-26), Mariners (25-29)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 50.25%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.75%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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