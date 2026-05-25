Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 25
Monday's MLB schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Orioles (23-30), Rays (34-16)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.61%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.39%
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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Pirates (27-26), Cubs (29-24)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 52.29%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.71%
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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: White Sox (26-26), Twins (26-27)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.93%
- White Sox Win Probability: 43.07%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Brewers (30-20), Cardinals (29-22)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 60.37%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 39.63%
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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Will Warren
- Records: Royals (22-31), Yankees (31-22)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 67.83%
- Royals Win Probability: 32.17%
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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Mets (22-31), Reds (27-25)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -166
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 62.12%
- Reds Win Probability: 37.88%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Giants (22-31), Diamondbacks (28-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.86%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.14%
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Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Guardians (32-23), Nationals (27-27)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -174
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 60.60%
- Nationals Win Probability: 39.40%
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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Padres (31-21), Phillies (26-27)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -132
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.86%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.14%
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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Rangers (24-27), Astros (23-31)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.97%
- Astros Win Probability: 40.03%
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Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Blue Jays (25-28), Marlins (25-29)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -168
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.40%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.60%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Dodgers (33-20), Rockies (20-34)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -300
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +245
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 74.36%
- Rockies Win Probability: 25.64%
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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Athletics (27-26), Mariners (25-29)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.25%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.75%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.