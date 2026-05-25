Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (27-26)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

CHC: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-2, 2.09 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 4-3, 3.96 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Ben Brown (1-2) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (4-3). Brown's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Mlodzinski's starts. The Pirates are 3-2 in Mlodzinski's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.3%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Pirates reveal Chicago as the favorite (-112) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Chicago is +146 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Pirates on May 25 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 19-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 52 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs are 21-31-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won eight of the 21 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 7-13 (35%).

The Pirates have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-24-2).

The Pirates have a 26-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 17 extra-base hits. He has a .255 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 76th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Michael Busch has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360. He's batting .230 and slugging .380.

Among all qualified, he is 118th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson is batting .189 with a .349 slugging percentage and 27 RBI this year.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 39 hits, batting .214 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 47 hits. He's batting .260 and slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 70th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .251 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Oneil Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .453, a team-high for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz's .381 on-base percentage leads his team.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

4/12/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!