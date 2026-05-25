NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
NHL action on Monday includes the Carolina Hurricanes playing the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Monday, May 25, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-137)
|Canadiens (+114)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (56.4%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Hurricanes are +176 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -220.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Canadiens on May 25, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -137 favorite despite being on the road.