Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

NHL action on Monday includes the Carolina Hurricanes playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-137) Canadiens (+114) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (56.4%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Hurricanes are +176 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -220.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Canadiens on May 25, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -137 favorite despite being on the road.

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