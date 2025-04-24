Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (8-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-18)

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-225) | CHW: (+188)

MIN: (-225) | CHW: (+188) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

MIN: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-2, 7.27 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-1, 2.82 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Chris Paddack (0-2, 7.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Shane Smith (0-1, 2.82 ERA). Paddack and his team have not covered in any of the four games with a spread he's started this season. Paddack has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The White Sox have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Smith's four starts that had a set spread. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for four Smith starts this season -- they lost each time.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (68.3%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

The Twins vs White Sox moneyline has Minnesota as a -225 favorite, while Chicago is a +188 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The White Sox are -115 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -104.

The over/under for the Twins versus White Sox game on April 24 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -225 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 23 chances this season.

The Twins are 10-13-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've gone 5-18 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (12.5%).

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-12-2).

The White Sox have gone 11-12-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton has 19 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .451, both of which are best among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .232 batting average and an on-base percentage of .264.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 144th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Ty France is slashing .238/.322/.350 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .672.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 91st in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .200/.307/.293.

Larnach has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Carlos Javier Correa has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .184 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is batting .241 with four home runs and four walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Luis Robert has two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .151. He's slugging .260 with an on-base percentage of .267.

He is currently 170th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 164th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Matt Thaiss is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .258 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/10/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/8/2024: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!