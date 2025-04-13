Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Detroit Tigers.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (4-11) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-5)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSDETX

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | DET: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | DET: (-100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+162)

MIN: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-1, 5.59 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-0, 0.77 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 5.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Casey Mize (2-0, 0.77 ERA). Richardson has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Richardson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Mize has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers covered in both chances. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for two Mize starts this season -- they won both.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56.2%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -118 favorite at home.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Tigers are +162 to cover, while the Twins are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Tigers on April 13 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in six of their 15 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 6-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have a 5-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Detroit has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 14 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-6-1).

The Tigers have put together a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France leads Minnesota with 15 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Matt Wallner has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He's batting .229 and slugging .417.

Among qualifying batters, he is 100th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Harrison Bader has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .262 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Willi Castro has been key for Minnesota with 11 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .373.

Castro enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has racked up an on-base percentage of .419, a slugging percentage of .647, and has 16 hits, all club-bests for the Tigers (while batting .314).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 15th and he is 11th in slugging.

Zach McKinstry has two triples, a home run and seven walks while batting .326. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter has a double, four home runs and a walk while batting .222.

Dillon Dingler has a double, a triple and two home runs while hitting .387.

Twins vs Tigers Head to Head

4/12/2025: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/4/2024: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/2/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2024: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

