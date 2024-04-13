Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Saturday.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (4-7) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-4)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | DET: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | DET: (-100) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | DET: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-1, 3.18 ERA vs Kenta Maeda (Tigers) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (0-1) versus the Tigers and Kenta Maeda (0-1). Ryan has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ryan's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Maeda has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers failed to cover in both chances. The Tigers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Maeda starts this season.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (59.8%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Tigers, Minnesota is the favorite at -118, and Detroit is -100 playing at home.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Twins are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +140 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -170.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Twins-Tigers on April 13, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in three of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 60% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-2).

Detroit has gone 3-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (60%).

The Tigers have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-1).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota with 11 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .647. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Carlos Correa is slashing .306/.432/.444 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .876.

Among qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Edouard Julien has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Julien has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Ryan Jeffers has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .138 this season.

Jeffers takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene is hitting .214 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 136th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 73rd and he is 62nd in slugging.

Greene hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Mark Canha's nine hits and .404 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .541.

He is 108th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Spencer Torkelson has three doubles and four walks while batting .224.

Gio Urshela is slugging .412 to lead his team.

