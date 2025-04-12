Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Detroit Tigers.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (4-10) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-5)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSDET

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | DET: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168)

MIN: +1.5 (-205) | DET: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-1, 14.73 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 0-0, 5.00 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Paddack (0-1) for the Twins and Jackson Jobe for the Tigers. Paddack has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Paddack's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Jobe has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers went 1-1-0. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for one Jobe start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.8%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -102 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Tigers are +168 to cover, while the Twins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

Twins versus Tigers, on April 12, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in six of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-4).

Detroit has a record of 3-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (42.9%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-5-1).

The Tigers have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.5% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has 15 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .480, both of which are best among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .300 batting average and an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

France hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Matt Wallner has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370. He's batting .244 and slugging .444.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Harrison Bader has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .243/.282/.514.

Willi Castro has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .213 this season.

Castro has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Zach McKinstry has an on-base percentage of .426 and a slugging percentage of .525. Both lead the Tigers. He's batting .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 37th in slugging.

McKinstry hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with a triple, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Spencer Torkelson's 14 hits and .583 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .414.

He is 40th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Kerry Carpenter has a double, four home runs and a walk while batting .195.

Trey Sweeney is batting .237 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Twins vs Tigers Head to Head

4/11/2025: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2024: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/26/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/4/2024: 12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2024: 9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/2/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2024: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

