Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Cincinnati Reds.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (78-69) vs. Cincinnati Reds (72-77)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-230) | CIN: (+190)

MIN: (-230) | CIN: (+190) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-108) | CIN: +1.5 (-111)

MIN: -1.5 (-108) | CIN: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 3.96 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 8-6, 3.46 ERA

The Twins will look to Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) versus the Reds and Nick Martinez (8-6). Richardson's team is 12-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Richardson's team has won 81.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-2). The Reds have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Martínez's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Reds are 2-5 in Martínez's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54.3%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Minnesota is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +190 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Reds are -111 to cover, and the Twins are -108.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Reds on Sept. 14, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 59, or 60.8%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 71 of 143 chances this season.

In 143 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 63-80-0 against the spread.

The Reds are 36-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Reds have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-69-7).

The Reds have collected an 81-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 112 hits, batting .239 this season with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .424.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 104th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Santana hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Willi Castro is slashing .248/.333/.389 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .722.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 80th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Castro brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .154 with a walk and two RBI.

Jose Miranda has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 86 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .447.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.473) and leads the Reds in hits (146). He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .231 with 32 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 119th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jonathan India has racked up a team-best .352 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .255.

Twins vs Reds Head to Head

9/13/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

