Twins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Twins vs Pirates Game Info

Minnesota Twins (47-48) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-58)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SportsNet PT

Twins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | PIT: (+122)

MIN: (-144) | PIT: (+122) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-4, 4.08 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 3-10, 3.58 ERA

The probable starters are Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) for the Twins and Mitch Keller (3-10) for the Pirates. Woods Richardson's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Woods Richardson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Pirates have gone 10-8-0 against the spread when Keller starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 4-9 in those games.

Twins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.3%)

Twins vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -144 favorite at home.

Twins vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +146 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -176.

Twins vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Twins-Pirates on July 13, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Twins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 16 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 91 opportunities.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 47-44-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 24 of the 64 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Pittsburgh has an 11-29 record (winning only 27.5% of its games).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-52-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have gone 45-44-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 84 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Buxton has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .556 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 93rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the majors.

Ty France has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

Ryan Jeffers has seven home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Jeffers has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is leading the Pirates with 64 hits. He's batting .209 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 150th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Cruz takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen's .337 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .384.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 117th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-best .368 slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .264 with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 walks.

Twins vs Pirates Head to Head

7/12/2025: 12-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2025: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/9/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/7/2024: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/20/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/19/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

