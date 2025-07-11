Twins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Friday.

Twins vs Pirates Game Info

Minnesota Twins (45-48) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-56)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SportsNet PT

Twins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-118) | PIT: (-100)

MIN: (-118) | PIT: (-100) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-225) | PIT: -1.5 (+184)

MIN: +1.5 (-225) | PIT: -1.5 (+184) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 8-4, 2.76 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-7, 1.94 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-4) for the Twins and Paul Skenes (4-7) for the Pirates. Ryan's team is 8-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). The Pirates are 7-12-0 ATS in Skenes' 19 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Skenes' starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Twins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.2%)

Twins vs Pirates Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -100 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Pirates are +184 to cover, while the Twins are -225 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Twins-Pirates on July 11, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Twins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (52.6%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 26 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 46-43-0 against the spread in their 89 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 24 of the 62 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 20-34 (37%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-51-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates are 44-43-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 77 hits and an OBP of .338, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .253 this season and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 96th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ty France has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.312/.360.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 61 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Jeffers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 61 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .204 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 156th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 109th and he is 96th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .372 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .227 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 140th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen a has .339 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .267.

