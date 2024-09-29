Twins vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Sunday.

Twins vs Orioles Game Info

Minnesota Twins (82-79) vs. Baltimore Orioles (90-71)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MASN2

Twins vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | BAL: (+110)

MIN: (-130) | BAL: (+110) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

MIN: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-8, 3.94 ERA vs Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 8-7, 3.74 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA). Ober's team is 12-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ober's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-10). The Orioles have a 12-11-0 ATS record in Suarez's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Suarez's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Twins vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54.4%)

Twins vs Orioles Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +110 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Orioles Spread

The Twins are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +158 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -192.

Twins vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Twins-Orioles game on Sept. 29, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Twins vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 62, or 57.4%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 44 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 157 opportunities.

The Twins are 67-90-0 against the spread in their 157 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 20 of the 37 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 8-6 (57.1%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 85 times this season for an 85-61-6 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have covered 55.9% of their games this season, going 85-67-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 123 hits, which ranks first among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .237 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .414.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Santana hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, five walks and five RBI.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .717. He has a slash line of .247/.331/.385 this season.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Carlos Correa is batting .310 with a .517 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has 21 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 177 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .531 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander has 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 58 walks while batting .235. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 109th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Adley Rutschman is batting .252 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn has 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 45 walks while batting .261.

Twins vs Orioles Head to Head

9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/17/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/16/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2023: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/7/2023: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/2/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

