Orioles vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Rockies Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (45-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-76)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and COLR

Orioles vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-260) | COL: (+215)

BAL: (-260) | COL: (+215) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

BAL: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 3-1, 1.74 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 4-13, 6.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (3-1) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela (4-13) will get the nod for the Rockies. Rogers' team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rogers' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Rockies have gone 8-11-0 against the spread when Senzatela starts. The Rockies have a 6-13 record in Senzatela's 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (66.8%)

Orioles vs Rockies Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -260 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +215 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Rockies Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Orioles are -134 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +112.

Orioles vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Rockies contest on July 26 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (43.5%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Baltimore this season, with a -260 moneyline set for this game.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 101 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 41-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 25 of the 97 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25.8%).

Colorado has a 5-32 record (winning only 13.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-57-4).

The Rockies have put together a 42-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 37 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has 82 hits and an OBP of .374, both of which lead the Orioles this season. He's batting .280 and slugging .451.

He is 32nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging in the majors.

Jackson Holliday has hit 14 homers with a team-high .421 SLG this season.

Cedric Mullins has 13 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Mullins takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .329, a slugging percentage of .517, and has 98 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .283).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Jordan Beck has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .276.

Tyler Freeman is batting .308 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Orioles vs Rockies Head to Head

7/25/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/1/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/26/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/25/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!