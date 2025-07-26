Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (60-43) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-66)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MARQ

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

CHC: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102)

CHC: -1.5 (-122) | CHW: +1.5 (+102) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-3, 4.04 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 2-6, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Horton (3-3) for the Cubs and Aaron Civale (2-6) for the White Sox. Horton and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Horton's team has a record of 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox are 5-7-0 ATS in Civale's 12 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 2-8 in Civale's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (65.2%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -188 favorite, while the White Sox are a +158 underdog at home.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are -122 to cover, while the White Sox are +102 to cover.

Cubs versus White Sox on July 26 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 45, or 68.2%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 100 games with a total this season.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 49-51-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 35 of the 97 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.1%).

The White Sox have gone 11-32 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (25.6%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-50-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 56% of their games this season, going 56-44-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .275 with 66 walks and 71 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .491.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 48th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 106 hits, which is best among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .268 with 56 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among all qualifying players, he is 64th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.313/.529.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Hoerner brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a slugging percentage of .406, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .229 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 137th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .235 with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Chase Meidroth a has .334 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Luis Robert is batting .206 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

7/25/2025: 12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/9/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/5/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/4/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/16/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/15/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

