Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Miami Marlins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (18-23) vs. Miami Marlins (19-22)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Marlins.TV

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-196) | MIA: -1.5 (+162)

MIN: +1.5 (-196) | MIA: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 3-2, 4.19 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 2-4, 5.01 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound, while Eury Perez (2-4) will get the nod for the Marlins. Ober's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Marlins have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Pérez's eight starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 1-3 record in Pérez's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.2%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Marlins reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-112) and Miami as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Marlins are +162 to cover, while the Twins are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Marlins on May 12 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with four wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 26 of 40 chances this season.

In 40 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 19-21-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have compiled a 3-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Miami is 3-11 (winning just 21.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-17-1).

The Marlins have collected a 17-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.556) and total hits (42) this season. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .298 and slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota with an OBP of .326 this season while batting .276 with nine walks and 18 runs scored.

Luke Keaschall has one home run, 15 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has racked up 37 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .308 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .409 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .322 while slugging .477.

His batting average is seventh among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 39th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has a slugging percentage of .513, a team-high for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .182.

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