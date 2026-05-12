MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 12
Will Yoan Moncada or Jorge Soler hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Adrian Houser (Giants): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: HR in 0 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 34.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (homered in 10.4% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 40 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Detroit Tigers at New York Mets
- Juan Soto (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Carson Benge (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)