Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 12

Will Yoan Moncada or Jorge Soler hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians

Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Merrill (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Ramon Laureano (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Adrian Houser (Giants): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: HR in 0 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 34.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 41 games (has homered in 34.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Carson Kelly (Cubs): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (homered in 10.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (homered in 10.4% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 28.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 39 games (has homered in 28.2% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jonah Heim (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 40 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 40 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Drew Romo (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets