Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (19-22) vs. Chicago White Sox (19-21)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Royals.TV

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

KC: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

KC: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-4, 3.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Stephen Kolek (1-0) to the mound, while Erick Fedde (0-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Kolek helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Kolek's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The White Sox are 2-3-0 ATS in Fedde's five starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 1-4 in Fedde's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (60.5%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-White Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -120, and Chicago is +102 playing at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +132 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -160.

Royals versus White Sox on May 12 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won eight of 17 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 16 of their 39 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 18-21-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have a 16-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Chicago is 15-16 (winning 48.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-19-0).

The White Sox have a 21-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.475) and total hits (49) this season. He has a .302 batting average.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .285 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 56th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .359 this season.

Pasquantino enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Carter Jensen has been key for Kansas City with 26 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .366 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox. He's batting .230 while slugging .475.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 119th, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 41st in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami's 33 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .232 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average ranks 116th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is batting .221 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .382 slugging percentage.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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