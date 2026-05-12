Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (22-16) vs. San Diego Padres (24-16)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Padres.TV

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | SD: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | SD: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192)

MIL: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-2, 5.87 ERA vs Matt Waldron (Padres) - 1-1, 7.71 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Sproat (0-2) for the Brewers and Matt Waldron (1-1) for the Padres. Sproat's team is 4-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sproat's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Waldron's three starts with a set spread. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Waldron start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (59.3%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Padres reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-126) and San Diego as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +158 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -192.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Padres contest on May 12 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 14, or 60.9%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won nine of 17 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 38 chances this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 24-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've gone 7-6 in those games.

San Diego is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Padres have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-23-1).

The Padres are 22-18-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.422) and total hits (39) this season. He's batting .298 batting average while slugging .511.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 23rd in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Turang will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 10 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualified, he ranks 35th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Contreras takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two walks and three RBIs.

Jake Bauers has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Bauers heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick is batting .214 with a .309 OBP and 10 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has accumulated 38 hits with a .342 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .268.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is batting .228 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 123rd in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is hitting .191 with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Ramon Laureano has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .220.

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